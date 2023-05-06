King Charles III after he sworn to govern the people with justice and mercy, and to uphold the Anglican Church of England and the Presbyterian Church of Scotland, has been crowned king.

The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms is being held today, 6th of May, 2023.

King Charles ascended the British throne on September 8, 2022, after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and has officially been crowned King of England today.