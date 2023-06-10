Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele has urged President Bola Tinubu to deploy diplomatic shuttle to ensure the release of Senator Ike Ekweremadu in the United Kingdom.

Bamidele in his remarks on ninth Senate during the valedictory session said what happened to Senator Ekweremadu could happen to any parent, thereby calling on President Tinubu to deploy all the necessary diplomatic shuttle for the release of the former Deputy Senate President in United Kingdom (UK) prison.

He said, “My heart goes to that gentleman distinguished Senator Ike Ekweremadu, what happened to him is something that could have happened to any parent.

“It is our own call to President Bola Tinubu that the administration should resume all the necessary diplomatic shuttle to ensure that Senator Ike Ekweremadu is released.”

It be recalled that the former Deputy Senate President was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison for organ trafficking in May 2023.

The sentencing was done at the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey, UK.

Senator Bamidele also mourned four Senators who died while serving the people of their Senatorial districts in the National Assembly, namely, Senator Bayo Osinowo, Senator Rose Oko, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu and Senator Ignatius Longjam.

