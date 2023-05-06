Anambra State High Court sitting in Awka has adjourned hearing in the case of a father accused of defiling his biological female children aged eighteen Months, four and eight years.

A prosecution witness from the Child Protection Network (CPN), under the Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare, had informed the court that a whistleblower at Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, in May 2022, brought attention to the alleged incident, leading to the arrest and detention of 48-year-old Thomas Igbo from Igboetiti in Enugu State with the help of Enugwu-Ukwu Community Vigilant Group and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

The prosecution witness further informed the court that after one of the children confirmed that she has been defiled by their father, the three children were taken to Ntasi Centre for Sexual Assault Cases at the General Hospital Enugwu-Ukwu, and that result of medical tests conducted at the hospital also confirmed that they were actually defiled.

Presiding judge, Justice Ike Ogu, after listening to the witness adjourned the matter to 15th June and 18th July 2023 for cross examination and continuation of trial.

Meanwhile, the accused told the press that he was wrongfully accused of defiling his children and detained for over a year and seven months, and that after bail, his entire family, including the wife, has relocated back to their village in Enugu State because of his ordeal.

Executive Director, Creative Minds Center for Youth and Community Development, Ugochi Freeman; Director, Davina Care Foundation, Yohanna Rachel; and Oluchikwu Chukwuenyem of Safe Nest Foundation are representing the Child Protection Network, CPN in the case.

Prosecution Counsel, A.A Awodun and Defense Counsel, Chinedu Nwafor, with the brief of I.B Onyeka declined comment after the trial.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE