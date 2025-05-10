My knee pains

I have been having problems with my knees for the past 2 months. Kindly let me know what to do. I am a 40-year old Civil Servant.

David (by SMS)

About 5% of all visits by adult patients to primary care clinicians are connected to knee pain. The most common causes include meniscal tears, osteoarthritis, and pain from the patellar, although many other ailments might be related.

Conservative management, with a focus on self-management, education, and exercise, is generally considered first-line treatment. However, any type of knee pain can potentially be associated with significant disability, and some patients require surgical interventions.

with that of your relative and you are in very sound health, you can donate your kidney. It has been established that healthy human beings can do very well with one healthy kidney.