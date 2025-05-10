Group targets over 900,000 children in 2025 deworming campaign

Evidence Action, a leading non-profit organization providing technical support to Nigeria’s school-based deworming program, has announced plans to treat over 912,854 school-aged children in 2025 as part of its ongoing efforts to combat Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in the country.

Since 2016, Evidence Action has partnered with the Federal and State Ministries of Health, Education, Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA), and State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEB) to deliver mass deworming treatments to over 6 million children annually.

The program focuses on treating schistosomiasis and soil-transmitted helminthiasis (STH), which affect millions of Nigerian children, impairing their health, education, and future livelihoods.

Toochi Ohaji, Senior Manager at Evidence Action, explained that intestinal worms interfere with nutrient absorption, leading to anemia, malnutrition, and stunted growth. Infected children often miss school, with global estimates suggesting worm infections cause the loss of 200-524 million school years annually, noting that Nigeria, with its high burden of NTDs, remains a key focus for deworming interventions.

“School-based deworming is a cost-effective strategy, leveraging existing school infrastructure and trained teachers to administer WHO-donated medicines. This approach ensures high coverage, reaching over 80% of at-risk children in endemic areas.

“In 2024, the program successfully treated 847,455 children, and the 2025 campaign aims to expand coverage to 912,854 children across five states.

Ohaji emphasized the need for continued collaboration: “Our mission is to ensure that at-risk children are free from intestinal worms, enabling them to lead healthier, more productive lives. We urge increased government commitment and media engagement to sustain awareness and drive program success.”

“Evidence Action remains committed to supporting Nigeria’s goal of eliminating intestinal worms as a public health threat, calling on journalists, policymakers, and communities to amplify advocacy and ensure no child is left untreated, he stated.

Veronica Mark, NTDs Coordinator at the CRS Ministry of Health, emphasized the Nigerian government’s vital role in coordinating stakeholders, securing medicines, and integrating deworming into health and education policies. Evidence Action enhances these initiatives by providing technical assistance, training over 28,000 teachers and health workers annually, and ensuring effective drug distribution to more than 27,000 schools.

