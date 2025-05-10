‘PDP built strong individuals, ignored strong institutions, these strong individuals are now destroying the party with impunity’

The feverish defection of politicians and their supporters from one political party to another, mostly from the opposition to the ruling party is trending. The recent case of Delta State governor and his immediate predecessor defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC) continues to generate controversies. KINGSLEY ALUMONA sampled the opinions of some Nigerians on this matter. Their views:

Chukwuemeka Ezeakonobi

I was in Delta State yesterday and saw when those politicians were coming from the airport. I saw how outraged the citizens of Delta were. These defections are like an April Fool. They would not transform into votes.

Tunde Akintola

They are businessmen, not politicians. Businesspeople would always seek a market where their products could be sold and money made. Now, APC is the new market where politicians are making money, while PDP has become a bad market. As you could see, there is seemingly no politician to be reckoned with in the PDP.

Robinson Ukanwoke

The defections reveal the fact that politicians in Nigeria have no ideology. It also shows the ineffectiveness of our justice system ─ that once you align with the ruling party, you are protected from prosecution.

Emmanuel Awode

There is no doubt that it is a structural tsunami that has grafted PDP to APC in Delta State. I hope this process would deservedly be perfected by registration at the various wards with the APC. We are tired of the legal somersaults associated with interpretation of defections in the eye of the law. Nobody could, in all honesty, challenge the propriety or otherwise, other than the people who voted them into power.

The attendant pomp and pageantry with the defections is rather hasty and audacious. I hope this unwieldy assemblage of power mongers would not implode the APC. The proof of the potency of this Exodus is victory in 2027 with a peaceful APC devoid of political bastards and fair-weather power mongers.

Alegbe SOmowale

My take is that southern Nigeria lacks the unity in addressing Nigerian political issues, and this is one good step in that direction.

Aru Lazarus

I think that they were secretly summoned for a meeting by the ruling party. Reasons could be that, having seen the handwriting on the wall that the North would not vote for the president en masse, like they did in 2023, the APC wants to sweep all the votes from the South to win with few votes from the North in the 2027 elections.

The truth remains that their defection is inconsequential, as the people of the South know what to do during the elections. My problem is why is the PDP, the Labour Party, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and other political parties not considering a merger to form a formidable force to battle Tinubu in 2027?

Babatunde Abdul-Quadri

They are a bunch of cowards who are running to their oppressors. However, these mercurial politicians would soon meet their political Waterloo.

Rasaq Bakare

The fear of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is the beginning of all wisdom. Join the APC and get your freedom with ease.

Rabiu Abdallah

President Bola Tinubu is bent on destroying the opposition, and this would not augur well for our democracy. Weakening and silencing opposition parties harm democracy. Politicians are defecting to the ruling party today, not because the party is doing well, but because they are under threat. So, they want to protect themselves from the EFCC and the courts.

Most of the governors are doing their first tenure, and desperately need a second term. So, they could succumb to anything to retain power. A democracy where the people’s will is not respected is not a democracy ─ it is anarchy, dictatorship, and authoritarianism.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and courts should not determine for Nigerians who would govern them. Rather, Nigerians should determine for themselves, in a free and fair election. People’s will should always prevail.

Oko Nnamdi

In Nigeria, we practice politics of money or money bags politics. Opposition parties are not financially advantaged, only the ruling party has the financial power. What I have observed in Nigerian politics is that being in opposition is a waste of time and resources, because they are weak

Tony Ephraim

They have only one vote, except that their defection means to rig the election for the APC. And, for former Governor Okowa, he has always been as unstable as water. He defected to the APC to stop the EFCC from further allegedly prosecuting him.

Godson Ogidi

Join the APC, and all your corrupt allegations would be forgiven ─ Former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole, Chapter One vs. Two.

Prince Ken

This is what happens in countries where people’s votes mean nothing to politicians.

God’swill Njoku

This is what you get when you build strong individuals and not strong institutions. PDP built strong individuals and ignored strong institutions, and these strong individuals are destroying the party with impunity.

Opeyemi Ariyo

They have seen the handwriting on the wall and know there is no hope for PDP. The rule is: If you cannot beat them, join them.