My frequent urination

I am a 70 year- old man. My problem is that if I drink water, within the next few minutes, I will be urinating. This is why I have stopped drinking water before or after food. In addition, I don’t usually feel thirsty. Kindly let me know what is happening to me and what effect this lack of water will have on me.
Abel (by SMS)
Many men will experience prostate enlargement as they get older, some to the point that it will cause urination problems. An enlarged prostate can cause the contraction of the bladder and affect urine flow. Also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia, a noncancerous enlarged prostate is the most common cause of frequent urination in men over age 50. Additional symptoms may include difficulty urinating, dribbling of urine, getting up frequently at night to urinate, and a sense that urination is incomplete. There are many options for treatment, including surgery, drugs and lifestyle changes. A thorough medical examination will confirm which of these options will be suitable for you.
