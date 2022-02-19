My frequent diarrhoea

I am a 19 -year old lady. My problem is that anytime I eat cow meat, ram or chicken, I will spend the whole day going to the toilet due to diarrhoea. Please, I need your assistance.

Favour (by SMS)

You are either allergic to something that was used to cook the food items or you have a stomach infection. It will be a good idea if you can change the sources from where you procure or cook your meat, ram or chicken and see if there will be any difference. You can also try eating fish for a change. If there are no changes after trying these techniques, you should see your doctor for a proper check- up.