My father’s hearing loss

My father who is in his late 60s is having some hearing loss. Is this normal with his age? What can we do to manage his case?

Bashir (by SMS)

Presbycusis, or age-related hearing loss, comes on gradually as a person gets older. It seems to run in families and may occur because of changes in the inner ear and auditory nerve. Presbycusis may make it hard for a person to tolerate loud sounds or to hear what others are saying. An age-related hearing loss typically occurs in our sixties and seventies and develops gradually as we age. Statistically we all start to lose our hearing when we are in our 40s. It is important for you to take your father to see a doctor who specializes in Ear Problems for proper management. Treatment options for age-related hearing loss may include the following: Hearing aid(s) Assistive devices, such as telephone amplifiers or technology that converts speech to text. Training in speech-reading (to use visual cues to determine what is being said) Techniques for preventing excess wax in the outer ear.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE