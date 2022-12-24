Is red palm oil good for me?

I am a 60 -year old man. For most part of my life, I have always used Palm Oil for my cooking. Recently, I learnt that Red Palm Oil has a lot of cholesterol which I should avoid. I was asked to take Groundnut Oil instead. Kindly advise.

Pius (by SMS)

Palm oil has been linked to several health benefits, including: protecting brain function, reducing heart disease risk factors and improving vitamin A status. Palm oil is an excellent source of vitamin E with strong antioxidant properties that may support brain health. In addition, Palm oil has been credited with providing protection against heart disease. Although some study results have been mixed, this oil generally appears to have beneficial effects on heart disease risk factors, including lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol and increasing HDL (good) cholesterol. Red palm oil may also help improve vitamin A status in people who are deficient or at risk of deficiency because it’s rich in carotenoids that the body can convert into vitamin. Another review of nine high quality studies noted that red palm oil supplementation could increase vitamin A levels in both children and adults. In total, in the right circumstances, red palm oil may offer significant benefits to heart health. The antioxidant effects of the vitamin E and carotenoids in red palm oil appear to help prevent atherosclerosis, or the narrowing of blood vessels.

