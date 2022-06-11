Osinbajo Support Group congratulates Tinubu, tasks him on good governance

Latest News
By Tribune Online

A support group, The Osinbajo Think Tank, has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his recent victory at the party’s primary in Abuja. 

The group equally urged the APC National Leader to strengthen good governance in the country, when he becomes President.

Mr. Olugbenga Olaoye, the Group’s spokesperson said that the group was pleased with the peaceful conduct of the primary election.

He said that his group in accordance with its vision of promoting good governance is in support of every process of democracy, as demonstrated by the All Progressives Congress. 

He described Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory as a well-deserved one, considering his contributions to the development of democracy in the country, since its advent in Nigeria.

“The Osinbajo Think Tank, congratulates APC National leader on his recent victory at the party’s primary. We urge him to uphold good governance in Nigeria, as he has always done,” he said.


Olaoye assured Nigerians of the group’s commitment to a united Nigeria, urging all political aspirants to toe the path of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

He eulogised Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s unalloyed affinity for the nation, which led him to being a frontline Presidential aspirant. 

Olaoye also congratulated Osinbajo for his show of maturity and unwavering conviction, despite the pressure to step down.

