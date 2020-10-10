My bleeding piles

I have been managing my Piles for the past few years with drugs and ointments until last month when it started bleeding. My doctor wants me to remove it surgically but I am afraid. Kindly advise me on how to handle the case without surgery.

Chuks (by SMS)

A bleeding hemorrhoid is usually a sign of irritation or damage to the wall of the hemorrhoid. This should resolve on its own over time or through certain management procedures such as daily sitz baths, drugs and creams. However, if the bleeding doesn’t go away within a week, your doctor may suggest a surgical intervention. Since many medical conditions, including cancer can have similar symptoms, it is important to receive a proper diagnosis from your doctor. Once your case is confirmed to be a case of bleeding hemorrhoids, your doctor will be able to recommend which procedure may be best for you based on the type and severity of your hemorrhoids. The procedures which may involve general or regional anesthesia, as well as a potential stay overnight in the hospital are very safe in the hands of a well- trained doctor.

