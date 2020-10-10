Alpha Beta, ex-MD fight dirty over Tinubu
•Both sides allege multi-billion naira sleaze
THE crisis between the management of a consulting firm, Alpha Beta, and a former managing director of the company, Mr Oladapo Apara, has got messier with each party accusing the other of multi-billion naira sleaze.
Apara had dragged the company; a former governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Tinubu and the current managing director of the firm, Mr Akin Doherty, before a Lagos State High Court.
The former Alpha Beta boss alleged, among other things, that Tinubu ordered billions of naira transferred from the company’s account to other entities.
He also said that since his “illegal removal” as the Managing Director, he had been denied of his dividends as a founding partner of the company and
asked the court to order
full payment of his entitlements.
In the writ of summons,
Apara asked the respondents to appear within 42
days or have judgment delivered in their absence.
But the current management of the company, in a
reaction, denied any formal
knowledge of the court
summons and then accused
Apara of turning to blackmail after he was removed
as the head of the company
“for unethical practices.”
In a statement, the current managing director of
the firm, Mr Doherty, said,
“We have seen the allegations circulating on social
media as well as the online
reports of the court summons of which we are yet
unaware.”
Doherty alleged that
while Apara was Managing
Director, he spent $5 million
to pay for cloud-based services which, he said, were
eventually discovered to be
worth less than $300,000.
He added that Apara was
removed as the head of the
company over other infractions.
He said: “Mr Apara, who
was a signatory to all the
bank accounts of Alpha
Beta from inception until
his removal, received all his
payments and entitlements
until June 2018 when he
was removed.”
“Specifically in response
to the court summons now
circulating on social media,
we would like to state as
follows:
“Contrary to the sensational headlines, designed
to embarrass and blackmail, the case presented by
Mr. Apara does not disclose
even a single piece of evidence of fraud or criminal
activity on the part of any
of the alleged defendants.
The case brought by Mr.
Apara is, simply put, an extension of his campaign of
calumny; launched to avoid
the consequences of his
conduct over the years.
“The uncorroborated allegations against Asiwaju
Bola Tinubu by Dapo Apara,
in particular, show that he
is bent only on creating
sensational headlines to
deflect attention from his
activities.
“Although, we have not
been served with the court
summons, we look forward
to the opportunity the case
provides to publicly present
the full picture of Mr
Apara’s misconduct and to
have the matter resolved by
the court once and for all.”
But in his statement of
claim, Apara also mentioned how Alpha Beta
was formed in 2002 during
Tinubu’s tenure as governor
of Lagos State.
He claimed he was the
one who mooted the idea
of forming a consulting firm
to help the state government to track and reconcile
taxes.
Apara said Tinubu accepted the proposal but gave
many conditions including
that his own people would
own 70 per cent stakes in
the company.
He stated, “The claimant
avers that following the
presentation of his proposal
to the Lagos State Government, the 2nd defendant
(Tinubu), who was at the
time the governor of Lagos
State, demanded that 70
per cent equity interest in
the project be assigned to a
certain Olumide Ogunmola
before the 2nd defendant
will approve the project.
“The claimant avers that
he then met the said Olumide Ogunmola (who he
had never met before) and
it was agreed that a limited liability company be
incorporated in which the
claimant will hold 30 per
cent shares while Olumide
Ogunmola and his partners
will hold 70 per cent of the
shares of the company.
“The claimant avers that
following the agreement alluded to above, Alpha Beta
Consulting Limited was incorporated in 2002 with
the following shareholders:
Dapo Apara (30 per cent),
Olumide Ogunmola (40
per cent) and Adegboyega
Oyetola (30 per cent).”
He said Tinubu later directed that Oyetola’s shares
be transferred to one Tunde
Badejo.
Apara stated that Tinubu
controlled the company
which was receiving 10 per
cent of tax collected on behalf of the state.
He said due to the technological innovation that
was deployed by him, the
Internally Generated Revenue of the state grew from
N10bn per annum in 2002
to N300bn in 2019.
The claimant stated that
in 2010 or thereabout,
Tinubu directed that the incorporation structure of the
Alpha-Beta Consulting Limited be changed from a limited liability company to a
limited liability partnership
under a newly promulgated
law in Lagos State.
He said the aim of the
move was to shield Tinubu’s
involvement from public
scrutiny.
He said Olumide Ogunmola was named the managing partner of the newly
transformed company,
while he (Apara) became
deputy managing partner.
The claimant said in
2014, Tinubu asked Ogunmola to step aside while he
was named managing partner.
Apara said as the head
of the company, he began
looking into its finances
and he made many startling
discoveries such as strange
transfers of over N20 billion
to various companies.