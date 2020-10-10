Alpha Beta, ex-MD fight dirty over Tinubu

THE crisis between the management of a consulting firm, Alpha Beta, and a former managing director of the company, Mr Oladapo Apara, has got messier with each party accusing the other of multi-billion naira sleaze.

Apara had dragged the company; a former governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Tinubu and the current managing director of the firm, Mr Akin Doherty, before a Lagos State High Court.

The former Alpha Beta boss alleged, among other things, that Tinubu ordered billions of naira transferred from the company’s account to other entities.

He also said that since his “illegal removal” as the Managing Director, he had been denied of his dividends as a founding partner of the company and

asked the court to order

full payment of his entitlements.

In the writ of summons,

Apara asked the respondents to appear within 42

days or have judgment delivered in their absence.

But the current management of the company, in a

reaction, denied any formal

knowledge of the court

summons and then accused

Apara of turning to blackmail after he was removed

as the head of the company

“for unethical practices.”

In a statement, the current managing director of

the firm, Mr Doherty, said,

“We have seen the allegations circulating on social

media as well as the online

reports of the court summons of which we are yet

unaware.”

Doherty alleged that

while Apara was Managing

Director, he spent $5 million

to pay for cloud-based services which, he said, were

eventually discovered to be

worth less than $300,000.

He added that Apara was

removed as the head of the

company over other infractions.

He said: “Mr Apara, who

was a signatory to all the

bank accounts of Alpha

Beta from inception until

his removal, received all his

payments and entitlements

until June 2018 when he

was removed.”

“Specifically in response

to the court summons now

circulating on social media,

we would like to state as

follows:

“Contrary to the sensational headlines, designed

to embarrass and blackmail, the case presented by

Mr. Apara does not disclose

even a single piece of evidence of fraud or criminal

activity on the part of any

of the alleged defendants.

The case brought by Mr.

Apara is, simply put, an extension of his campaign of

calumny; launched to avoid

the consequences of his

conduct over the years.

“The uncorroborated allegations against Asiwaju

Bola Tinubu by Dapo Apara,

in particular, show that he

is bent only on creating

sensational headlines to

deflect attention from his

activities.

“Although, we have not

been served with the court

summons, we look forward

to the opportunity the case

provides to publicly present

the full picture of Mr

Apara’s misconduct and to

have the matter resolved by

the court once and for all.”

But in his statement of

claim, Apara also mentioned how Alpha Beta

was formed in 2002 during

Tinubu’s tenure as governor

of Lagos State.

He claimed he was the

one who mooted the idea

of forming a consulting firm

to help the state government to track and reconcile

taxes.

Apara said Tinubu accepted the proposal but gave

many conditions including

that his own people would

own 70 per cent stakes in

the company.

He stated, “The claimant

avers that following the

presentation of his proposal

to the Lagos State Government, the 2nd defendant

(Tinubu), who was at the

time the governor of Lagos

State, demanded that 70

per cent equity interest in

the project be assigned to a

certain Olumide Ogunmola

before the 2nd defendant

will approve the project.

“The claimant avers that

he then met the said Olumide Ogunmola (who he

had never met before) and

it was agreed that a limited liability company be

incorporated in which the

claimant will hold 30 per

cent shares while Olumide

Ogunmola and his partners

will hold 70 per cent of the

shares of the company.

“The claimant avers that

following the agreement alluded to above, Alpha Beta

Consulting Limited was incorporated in 2002 with

the following shareholders:

Dapo Apara (30 per cent),

Olumide Ogunmola (40

per cent) and Adegboyega

Oyetola (30 per cent).”

He said Tinubu later directed that Oyetola’s shares

be transferred to one Tunde

Badejo.

Apara stated that Tinubu

controlled the company

which was receiving 10 per

cent of tax collected on behalf of the state.

He said due to the technological innovation that

was deployed by him, the

Internally Generated Revenue of the state grew from

N10bn per annum in 2002

to N300bn in 2019.

The claimant stated that

in 2010 or thereabout,

Tinubu directed that the incorporation structure of the

Alpha-Beta Consulting Limited be changed from a limited liability company to a

limited liability partnership

under a newly promulgated

law in Lagos State.

He said the aim of the

move was to shield Tinubu’s

involvement from public

scrutiny.

He said Olumide Ogunmola was named the managing partner of the newly

transformed company,

while he (Apara) became

deputy managing partner.

The claimant said in

2014, Tinubu asked Ogunmola to step aside while he

was named managing partner.

Apara said as the head

of the company, he began

looking into its finances

and he made many startling

discoveries such as strange

transfers of over N20 billion

to various companies.