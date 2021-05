Even though many men find my big buttocks very attractive, I am not very comfortable with them. Kindly help me to know how to get rid of them. I am a 22 -year -old undergraduate. Thank you

Ifeoma (by SMS)

Even though you cannot reduce the size of your buttocks without reducing your overall body fat, certain exercises have been designed to help you to lose fat from your buttocks and to tone the muscles in the thighs and hips. Some of the exercises include; Running, step-climbing and squats among others. These exercises are usually carried out for at least 30 minutes, five days per week. To know more about these exercises, you should consult a Physiotherapist or a Gymnastics expert. In addition, if you are overweight, you need to make efforts to shed some weight.

