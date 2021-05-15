She jilted me, married another man after I sponsored her education —Man

AFTER sponsoring her education, a 27-year-old man will now need a binoculars to look at the love of his dreams after the Matero Local Court in Lusaka, Zambia ordered that he must keep a 100-meter distance from her and her husband.

Richard Miyonsaba, a Burundian national residing in Zambia, had been dragged to the Matero Local Court by his compatriot, Romeo Ndayishimiye, over his attempts to snatch his wife.

Romeo wanted the court to effect a restraining order on Miyonsaba after his numerous attempts to break his marriage.

At the centre of their legal battle is an irresistible East African beauty, Evelyn Niyongabire, aged 24, also a Burundian.

According to Richard, while staying in Zambia where he has been for more than eight years, he was introduced to Evelyn who was staying in Burundi at the time and the two kicked off a long distance relationship in which they mostly communicated by phone.

He then proposed marriage to Evelyn.

Richard further explained that in response to his marriage proposal, Evelyn told him that she could only marry him if he took up her academic expenses because she had no one to pay her school fees.

Being a businessman,Richard readily accepted the condition and immediately started sending money to Evelyn for her accommodation and tuition fees.

However, Richard’s trust in Evelyn cracked when he saw her use a photo of another man as a WhatsApp display picture.

When he asked Evelyn who the person on her WhatsApp display photo was, she told him he was a mere friend.

Not long after that, Richard lost contact with Evelyn after she changed her phone number.

After several months of trying to trace Evelyn, Richard could not believe his eyes when he bumped into her on the streets of Lusaka, not as a single lady but as the wife of Romeo– the same man she once displayed on WhatsApp profile.

Since then, Richard resumed his efforts to have Evelyn as his wife or at least have the money he spent on her education refunded.

In an effort to win Evelyn, Richard has reported Romeo to different police stations on several occasions saying he stole his wife.

Frustrated by Richard’s attempts, Romeo said his business is now suffering because he spends his time at police stations where Richard reports him.

However, Evelyn’s husband is not prepared to lose her that easily especially that his wife denies ever being in a relationship with Richard or ever received money from him.

“My business has now gone down because I spend most of my time going to police stations answering callouts.

“Richard has said he would make my stay in Zambia difficult. He threatened to report me to the Immigration that I am an illegal immigrant,” Romeo told the court.

In her testimony, Evelyn said that although Richard’s friend, Willie Njuma had tried to persuade her to marry Richard, but that she refused.

She said Willie told her to marry Richard because he was a wealthy man but that she rejected the offer because none of her relatives knew him.

Ruling in the matter, Magistrate Kaputo Ng’andwe granted the restraining order against Richard, saying he should keep 100 meters away from Romeo and Evelyn.

Magistrate Ng’andwe also advised the parties to go back to their countries and engage their families on the issue.

