My ambition as president is to fill the gaps to be left behind by Buhari ― Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said that he is aspiring to be the next president of Nigeria under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to fill the gaps that will be left at the end of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari come May 29th, 2023.

He stressed that he will tackle the menace of insecurity head-on using his expertise in security and conflict management which he boasted had taken to several countries of the world to solve problems of insecurity.

Kayode Fayemi who is one of the aspirants jostling for the presidential ticket of the APC addressed national delegates and other stakeholders of the APC in Bauchi on Wednesday.

He stressed that: “So, for me, every day revolves around this party and this party has given me all of what I can live into. It is important that whatever we do, we build it on the strength of this party and address whatever the gaps are in this country.”

“Our aspiration is to continue from where the president will stop in May 2023. We will quickly fill out the gaps that must have been created and left behind. We will build on the gains of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and address the gaps that our people have highlighted across the country.”

He stressed that: "Not everything has been done because the government is an unfinished project, it only those who have the requisite knowledge, capacity, experience, expertise and passion for the ordinary Nigerians and integrity that will be able to address these issues."





According to him, “That is why what I have come to share with you is called ‘My pact with the All Progressives Congress’ and I believe that has been shared. I hope our leaders will take time to go through and see some of the issues I highlighted in the document.”

“But I have been fortunate to have worked in various capacities, I used to be an agitator fighting for democracy in Nigeria in the military days. I used to run something called Radio Kudirat when we were fighting the military for annulling June 12,” he added.

Kayode Fayemi also said: “I have been a consistent card carrier before becoming a politician. As a young student leader, a pro-democracy crusader and many other things that eventually brought us into politics.”

He emphasized that there are three major factors that need urgent attention in the country which are security, power supply and the creation of employment opportunities for the teeming youths in the country.

He also said that there are other issues that need to be fixed stressing however that, “Anyone who has solutions to these three will definitely be able to find solutions to all problems facing Nigeria and will reduce tension in the land.”

“To be back here in Bauchi is very heartwarming. My name is Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State and the Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors. I was a pioneer Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, a foundation member of this great party of ours and the Chairman of the presidential primaries in 2014 that produced Muhammadu Buhari as the candidate of our party,” he added.

According to him, “I have served the party in various capacities including as Director of Strategy, Research and Policy during the presidential campaign in 2015. I worked with some of my colleagues here, Dr Sen Shuaibu and Abubakar Kari on the manifestos and other policies of the government.”

He then solicited the support of the national delegates from Bauchi State during the party primaries urging them to cast their votes for him in order to become the party’s presidential candidate in the general elections.

