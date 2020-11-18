Murder of District Head: Elrufai commends Army for deploying Military intelligence

By Muhammad Sabiu -  Kaduna
Governor el-Rufai

The Kaduna State Government has commended the Nigerian Army for deploying its intelligence officers to join in the investigation of the murder of District Head of Gidan Zaki in Zango Kataf Local government Area, Haruna Kuye and his son who were killed on Tuesday.

He also commended the Atyap community of Zangon Kataf for upholding peace following the murder of the traditional ruler.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Wednesday.

The statement said, ‘government has expressed heartfelt appreciation to the entire Atyap community under the leadership of the paramount chief, HRH Dominic Gambo Yahaya KSM, who has been working tirelessly to contain threats to security in his domain and promote peace in all its communities.

To this end, “the state government acknowledges and commends communities and leaders in Atyap chiefdom and other stakeholders who have been playing supportive roles in complementing the efforts of HH Dominic Gambo Yahaya and members of the Atyap Traditional Council in the vital task of peace-building.

Similarly, Kaduna State Government has received with gratitude news of the deployment of military intelligence operatives to support the ongoing investigations into the condemnable killing of the District Head of Gidan Zaki.

“The government appeals to all citizens to assist the investigators with any useful information they may have.

