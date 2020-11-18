Seyi Adisa to train 250 youths through TVET in Afijio

A member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Seyi Adisa on Monday launched Technical and Vocational Educational Training (TVET) programme where no fewer than 250 youths in Afijio community would become beneficiaries.

The students are expected to learn about raw materials and turn it to businesses with the four-week programme.

Speaking at the flag-off in Awe, Oyo area, Adisa, who is representing Afijio constituency said the idea was to create a platform for youths to exhibit their talents, as he promised more laudable programmes to the people of his constituency.

“We are launching our Technical and Vocational Educational Training (TVET) programme with the different courses out of five, supply chain management, Health care and beauty, Caregiving and hospitality while the other two are Agric business and ICT schedule for next year.

“The essence of the programme is to empower our youths because I believe very strongly that we have talented young people in Afijio Local Government, what we have been looking for is the platform to give them the opportunity and I hope with the opening of the facility, we will create a platform to really train themselves and express their talents to the fullest.

“This is a facility that would continue to run even after this programme for them to continue to come here and demonstrate the skills they have learned.

“Youth engagement is very important when you have people who are ready to work but there are no jobs, we are hoping with this, we would engage the youth meaningfully and empower them to become productive and employers of labour.

“We want to make sure that the TVET programme helps our young people to add values to society at large.

“Batch one is 50, we are working towards 250 but the facility can only accommodate 50 because of COVID-19 and we have to ensure we restrict the numbers that are coming in and out, so we have to start with 50 at this point,” Adisa, former Principal Private Secretary to the late former Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi said.

The Programme Associate for Edu Tech Advocate, Oluwaseun Adeyemo, said the aim of the programme was to eradicate poverty through informal education (TVET) programme.

“This is a laudable programme through Honourable Seyi Adisa, and it would help the youth a lot. We are going to take them the courses career and enterprise-ready and the courses will last four weeks and will be very intensive. The students would get certificates and transcripts after the programme so that they can get job opportunities which would help in eradicating poverty.

“We are not just preparing the students for a local enterprise or career but for an international career, an international organisation so they will be employable and be able to do well and help the community to grow,” Adeyemo said.

