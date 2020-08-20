Muharram: Sokoto declares Friday holiday

To celebrate the new Islamic year (Muharram), Sokoto State government has declared tomorrow, Friday, as a holiday.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state Head of Civil Service, Sani Garba Shuni, and made available to journalists in the state on Thursday.

“Following the declaration of Friday, 21st August 2020 as 1st Muharram 1442, by the Sultanate Council, Sokoto, the general public is hereby informed that the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has declared tomorrow, Friday, 21st August 2020 as a Public Holiday in commemoration of the new Islamic Year, 1442 AH.

“The governor wishes the entire Muslim Ummah a happy new Islamic year as well as Allah’s guidance and blessings”.

The statement further said that the governor also enjoins people of the state to continue to pray for peace and progress in the state and the country in general.

