Ogun govt promises development as Emuren gets new monarch

The Ogun State government has promised to construct the linking road to the ancient Emuren community in the Sagamu area of the state just as the town’s new monarch has been presented with a staff of office.

The Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by the state commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Afolabi Afuape, during the presentation of the staff of office to Oba Alowonle Adesgun Bolaji as the new Elemuren of Emuren also said that the government had seen how bad the roads are.

The Ogun governor described monarchs in Yorubaland as not just the custodians of the tradition but also the link between the government and the people.

Prince Dapo Abiodun described the choice of Oba Alowonle by the people of Emuren land as a good choice and urged the people of the town to give him the necessary supports

He said: “Obaship institution is a very important aspect of the Yoruba cultural tradition. That is why vacuum should not be allowed after the demise of any king .”

“The Ogun State government recognises and understands the important roles of obas to good governance and that is why we don t allow vacuum after the demise of any monarch.”

The governor also added that “Oba Alowonle is a true choice of the people. Your supports for him will bring developments to Emuren land.

He also enjoined other,” contenders for the stool before the emergence pf Oba Alowonlo to rally round him for the development of the town.”

The governor’s representative stressed that “as for the bad roads, I have seen them myself and I can assure that I will deliver your message to the governor when I get back to him and I promise that we will work on the roads.”

The new monarch, while making his remark at the occasion expressed his readiness and commitment to the development of Emuren and Sagamu land in general.

Oba Alowonle said: “It is with great pleasure and commitment that I accept to serve my people in my new role as the new Elemuren if Emuren. Therefore, it is before God and all of you here present at this event today that I pledge my total service to all of you my people in Emuren community.”

The new Oba also said: “I am aware of the problems that we have faced in this community I can only call on you for your support and cooperation

“Oba Alowonle also pleaded that “the only request that I will place on the state government on behalf of my people on this occasion is the rehabilitation of the only major road to our community here and that is, Sagamu-Okeselu -Emuren Road.

The Akarigbo of Remo land, Oba Adewale Ajayi, who led other royal fathers to the event , described the new monarch as “a good choice for the people of Emuren ” and added that “his emergence will bring development to the land.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Ogun govt promises development

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…

Ogun govt promises development