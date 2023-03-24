Rotimi Ige



TECNO has partnered with MTN Nigeria, the largest telecommunications operator in the country, to launch the SPARK 10 5G smartphone as part of efforts to drive digital inclusion and make fast internet access to all. The press briefing for this collaboration was held at The Jewel Aeida, Lekki Lagos.

The SPARK 10 5G is the latest addition to TECNO’s Spark series. It has advanced features that appeal to tech-savvy consumers who demand high-speed internet connectivity, a fast processor, and a long-lasting battery.

Its 6.8-inch HD+ display delivers clear, vivid visuals, while the 50 MP AI quad-camera allows users to capture stunning photos and videos in any lighting condition.

The partnership between TECNO and MTN Nigeria aims to provide Nigerians with a top-of-the-range smartphone that will deliver 5G connectivity and exceptional performance. TECNO will provide cutting-edge technology and design to make 5G-enabled phones available to Nigerians. With this partnership, Nigerians can experience ultrafast MTN 5G connectivity with low latency on their TECNO SPARK 10.

At the press briefing, TECNO’s Marketing Manager said, “the partnership highlights their commitment to providing Nigerians with the latest technology that enhances their mobile experience.”

The SPARK 10 5G is available in all TECNO-authorized stores nationwide, and customers who purchase the device will enjoy up to 5GB and an additional 11GB of FREE data.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Governorship poll: Lagos, Oyo, Nasarawa, Rivers, Delta, Kaduna, five others are key battle states

As 28 new governors are set to emerge this weekend, about a third of the states in contention have emerged as battlegrounds, Nigerian Tribune’s survey has…

2023 elections: Tinubu’s victory not God’s plan for Nigeria, Peter Obi replies Aisha Buhari, others

The standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Monday, replied to the recent comments by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the…





I never intended to toy with any lady’s emotions —Yemi Cregx

Yelissa, the pair of Yemi Cregx and Nelissa Mchunu, were evicted last Sunday to the shock of many following the show having topped discussions across…

2023 presidential poll: We’ll hit streets if courts don’t work – LP

The Labour Party (LP) said it is prepared to hit the streets to press for its mandate if the courts fail to ensure justice over the…

Super Eagles legend Vincent Enyeama ranked greatest African goalkeeper

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has been ranked as the greatest African goalkeeper in history by the…