Motorists trapped on Abuja – Nyanya-Keffi road over traffic gridlock

There was a massive traffic gridlock at the popular Nyanyan-keffi expressway in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that left motorists trapped and stranded for hours.

Tribune Online gathered that the gridlock which started at about 5 am was caused by a trailer carrying scraps, which fell directly on the major road leading to the city center, close to Abacha barracks on Wednesday night, which made motorists to start driving against traffic.

Motorcycle riders started making profit out of the situation by charging as much as N1000 from Nyanyan to AYA, while from Kugbo to AYA ranged from N500 to N700. Passengers were seen alighting from buses to start walking on foot to the AYA roundabout, while those who could afford the exorbitant fare charged by motorcycle riders engaged their services.

Pedestrians and motorists blamed the authority for allowing the trailer and scraps to remain on the road till morning, causing the uncontrolled gridlock on one of the busiest expressway in the FCT.

Combined teams of the Nigerian Police, Road Safety, and Civil Defense were seen trying to control the traffic and evacuate the trailer load of scraps from the road.

