Troops kill scores of bandits, destroy hideout in Kaduna

The Nigerian Army Operation Whirl Punch has said it has killed scores of armed bandits in a location off Kaduna-Abuja Road.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said “the troops acting on credible intelligence carried out aggressive fighting patrols to Abasiya-Amale area located east of Polewire in Kachia LGA, where they engaged the bandits.

The statement noted that in a fierce battle, the troops overpowered the bandits and subsequently destroyed their hideouts.

“Troops are still combing the general area at the time of this update, while the corpses of two neutralized bandits have been recovered.

However, it said the following items were also recovered during the operation: one AK-47 rifle, two magazines carrying 38 rounds of ammunition and one cell phone

“There are strong indications that some bandits escaped with life-threatening injuries and might be seeking medical assistance in the general area.”

To this end, locals are warned to refrain from rendering any assistance to questionable elements, and should instead report such matters to the following numbers: 09034000060

08170189999.

In another recorded breakthrough against the bandits, troops of Operation Forest Sanity responded to reports of an attack around Dende-Buruku Junction along the Damba-Dende-Buruku Road, Chikun LGA.

“The troops mobilised to the location and made contact with bandits at Rafin Kaura. The bandits fled from the advancing troops, who then rescued two victims who had been kidnapped in transit: Amina Kasim and Yunusa Usman.

“The rescued victims have been linked up with vehicles conveying them to their original destinations.

“The troops subsequently cleared the bandit camps in the general area.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai who received the operational feedback with gratitude, commended the officers and men of the Armed Forces and other agencies under the leadership of GOC One Division, Major General TA Lagbaja, presently pursuing the onslaught against bandits and terrorist elements.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE