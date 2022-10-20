Police arrest nine suspected cult members in Benue

Nine suspected cult members including a lady have been arrested by police in Benue State.

The suspects were arrested in Adoka community in the Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Wale Abass, told newsmen, on Thursday, that the cult members had been terrorising the Adoka community and its environs.

He said: “The moment these people wreak havoc they escaped into the bush. The latest one was the burning of five houses in Adoka last Saturday.

“Luckily, our men were able to apprehend some of them and they were brought to headquarters in Makurdi.

Also speaking with newsmen, a community leader who gave his name as Obaje Gabriel told journalists that the cult members had been terrorising the Adoka community, adding that the event of the last were devastating to the people.

“These boys insisted they must take over the village; they take drugs and do whatever they want. Sometimes, they will be insulting the elders on the streets and say nobody can do them anything.

“They burnt five houses last Saturday and Sunday,” Gabriel said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Many States Are Flooded — FG

THE Federal Government has said water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon is not responsible for the flooding that has devastated parts of Nigeria…

Tinubu In Fresh Move To Pacify Aggrieved Blocs, As Campaign Council Unveils Fresh List

FOLLOWING the controversies that trailed the 422-member All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council list released last month, the campaign secretariat, on Wednesday night…

Second Niger Bridge Now Completed — Fashola





THE Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has dismissed insinuation that the present administration sourced infrastructure fund from Sukuk was part of the plan by President Muhammadu Buhari to Islamise Nigeria…

2023 Budget Defence Under Threat, NASS Workers Threaten Strike

THERE are strong indications that the long-awaited 2023 budget defence scheduled to start next week may be stalled, as National Assembly workers under the aegis of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN)…

Police arrest nine suspected cult members in Benue