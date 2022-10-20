Police arrest nine suspected cult members in Benue

By Johnson Babajide - Makurdi
Nine suspected cult members including a lady have been arrested by police in Benue State.

The suspects were arrested in Adoka community in the Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Wale Abass, told newsmen, on Thursday, that the cult members had been terrorising the Adoka community and its environs.

He said: “The moment these people wreak havoc they escaped into the bush. The latest one was the burning of five houses in Adoka last Saturday.

“Luckily, our men were able to apprehend some of them and they were brought to headquarters in Makurdi.

Also speaking with newsmen, a community leader who gave his name as Obaje Gabriel told journalists that the cult members had been terrorising the Adoka community, adding that the event of the last were devastating to the people.

“These boys insisted they must take over the village; they take drugs and do whatever they want. Sometimes, they will be insulting the elders on the streets and say nobody can do them anything.

“They burnt five houses last Saturday and Sunday,” Gabriel said.

