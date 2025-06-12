Motorcycle restriction: Police exempt Gombe essential services workers

Gombe State Police Command has reviewed its earlier restriction on the use of motorcycles in the state, stating that all providers of essential services using motorcycles as a means of transport have been exempted.

The review was contained in a statement signed by the Command PPRO, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, copies of which were made available to journalists in Gombe on Thursday.

The statement read: “With reference to our earlier press release dated 11/06/2025 on the restriction of motorcycle usage, and following observations and feedback from the public and stakeholders, we have undertaken a review of the policy.”

The PPRO wrote: “After careful consideration, we wish to inform the public that the restriction on the use of motorcycles remains in effect.”

“However, essential service workers are now exempted from this restriction,” he explained.

According to the Command PPRO, “This exemption applies strictly to individuals who can provide valid identification and proof of employment in recognised essential services.”

He explained that such essential services providers include, but are not limited to, healthcare, emergency response, utilities, journalists, and public safety.

“We appeal to the public to continue cooperating with enforcement authorities and to respect the adjusted restrictions in place, as they are designed to safeguard public order and safety,” he concluded.

