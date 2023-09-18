The Nigerian Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has clearly stated the types of evidence that can be tendered before the prosecution of a suspect.

This is coming amid calls for justice by Nigerians over the untimely death of the late rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Tribune Online reports that Mohbad passed away on Tuesday at 27.

The police had promised to conduct a thorough and diligent investigation into the cause of the ‘peace’ crooner’s death.

Since the death was made public, netizens have reacted differently to the development, with many taking to social media to post old videos evidence of alleged molestation, bullying, and ill-treatment that some individuals subjected the late artiste.

However, while clearing the air on the types of evidence the constitution recognizes, the PPRO, via his official X (Formerly Twitter) account late Sunday, disclosed that the Evidence Act, 2011 is an important law that addresses issues surrounding prosecution evidence.





He added that the act explains the types of evidence the Constitution recognizes and how they can be administered to issues.

He, however, recommended that Nigerians read up on Sec 14 of the law to broaden their knowledge about prosecution evidence further.

He wrote, “KNOW THE LAW: Evidence Act, 2011 is a law in Nigeria that is crucial to any prosecution or a case in court. This act describes the types of evidence we have, and these pieces of evidence must be relevant and admissible. Relevance and Admissibility, Sec 14 of this Act, is key and is recommended for all to read. Every case is addressed within the context of our legal framework. I have said it severally that there is no sentiment in law.”

The section 14 of the Evidence Act 2011 titled which is ‘Discretion to exclude improperly obtained evidence‘ reads thus:

Evidence obtained –

(a) improperly or in contravention of a law; or

(b) in consequence of an impropriety or of a contravention of law, shall be admissible unless the court is of the opinion that the desirability of admitting the evidence is outweighed by the undesirability of admitting evidence that has been obtained in the manner in which the evidence was obtained.

You can also read the entire Evidence Act 2011 below.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE