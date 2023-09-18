Jigawa Governor, Alh Umar Namadi has charged members of the state executive council as well as other government appointees to think outside the box in their efforts of providing good governance to its people.

He made this assertion during a two-day retreat for members of the state executive council and government appointees from the state supported by UKaid and other development partners in Kaduna on Monday.

He said as government nothing is too small of what they intend to do to the people of the state, pointing out, that they’ll exhaust any avenue to fine-tune with the present realities and in line with the aspirations of the people.

“As we go about the business of retreat, I urge participants to think out of the box, to infuse more innovative and pragmatic ideas to ensure that all expected deliverables are ultimately achieved.

According to him, the 12-point agenda that formed their electoral campaign promises was targeted at achieving sustained improvements in the economic well-being of the people of Jigawa state.

Namadi also maintained that several independent assessments have rated the state in good light, however posited that “most often when I reflect on the challenges of governance and our desire to achieve big impacts on the socioeconomic wellbeing of the people, I get worried.

Earlier in his address, the secretary to the state government, Bala Ibrahim, said the retreat was intended to bring the excos and state appointees to be in tune with the government policies.

He said at the inception of the present administration, the state governor, Alh Umar Namadi made over 50 commitments which could be found in the 12-point agenda of the present administration.

“So the treat will provide the government officials the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the state government agenda.”

In his welcome address, the state deputy governor, Aminu Usman noted that the retreat will also provide them with the working tool that will enable them to work on the 12-point agenda.

