It has been observed that with the introduction of Maternal, Infant, and Young Children Nutrition (MIYCN) in Bauchi State, the nutritional health of women and children under 5 years has greatly improved.

The assertion was made by the Acting State Nutrition Officer (SNO) at the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Abubakar Sabo Bara while speaking with journalists at the Jamil Hotel in Azare, the venue of a workshop on nutrition in Bauchi State.

According to him, “The implementation of MIYCN has really improved the nutrition status of pregnant women and children under 5 years.

If we conduct a survey now, there will be a significant improvement from the 26 per cent of exclusive breastfeeding recorded in the last 2 years.”

Abubakar Sabo Bara disclosed that “Based on the 2021 survey that was conducted, Bauchi State recorded 26.4 per cent of women practising exclusive breastfeeding, while only 12 per cent practise early initiation, which is putting a baby on breastfeeding immediately after delivery.”

The acting SNO explained, “What we are doing as part of our responsibilities is to follow up and ensure the coordination of all nutrition activities in the state.

We also ensure that each of the partners operating in Bauchi State in the area of nutrition implements their intervention successfully.”

He stressed, “With the coming of Alive and Thrive fhi360 supporting MIYCN in the area of social behavioural change communication, things are gradually changing positively in that direction.

One of the major challenges is the lack of effective communication. Recently, Alive and Thrive supported the development of some IEC materials as well as SBBC.

These have improved issues of nutrition in pregnancy and child growth and development.”

Abubakar Sabo Bara added, “With the intervention of Alive and Thrive, the target for exclusive breastfeeding and early initiation is 50 per cent of women practising it by the year 2028, considering the fact that the initial target of 2025 cannot be achieved.”





The Acting SNO said, “Definitely, one cannot say that there are no challenges, but in nutrition, it is very minimal because we have a lot of interventions and opportunities like that of Alive and Thrive and other partners that are supporting nutrition activities in the state.”

He concluded by saying, “However, the main challenge, which is common to all programmes, is that of funding.

