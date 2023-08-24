Bauchi State has recorded a total of 26 deaths from diphtheria-related circumstances since the outbreak of the disease earlier in the year 2023.

The disclosure was made by the Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed while speaking during a USAID-IHP one day Media engagement on 2023 Bauchi State budget performance held on Thursday at Hazibal Suites, Yelwa Road, Bauchi.

He explained that out of the number of deaths, Four were confirmed diphtheria cases while the remaining 22 were signs, symptoms and complications of diphtheria following the results of tests conducted.

Rilwanu Mohammed added that so far, the State has recorded 180 suspected cases from across the state saying that the cases are being investigated to ascertain the confirmed cases.

He said, “A total of 180 suspected cases were reported from Bauchi (07), Dambam (32), Darazo(2) Itas-Gadau (5), Jamaáre (104), Katagum (17), Misau (9), Ganjuwa(1), Giade (1) and Nini (1) LGAs. Of the 180 suspected cases reported,7 (3.9%) were lab confirmed and 166 were clinically compatible.”

He added that 26 deaths were recorded among suspected/ confirmed cases (CFR- 14.40%). 10) LGAs reported at least a case, totalling 180 suspected cases in Bauchi state, Jamaáre LGA accounted for 57, 8% of the Diphtheria cases.

He further said that the confirmed cases were from Jamaáre A, B, D, and Itas 01, Dagauda – 1, Gabchiyari(1), and Nasarawa B(1).

The ages of the suspected/ confirmed cases were 0– 55 years while Two deaths were recorded among the 7 confirmed cases (CFR: 28.60%), 12 (11 . 5%) of the total cases reported from Jama’are were partially vaccinated with a diphtheria toxoid-containing vaccine.

Also, the current epicentre in the state is Jamaáre LGA with 104 suspected cases because the LGA borders Jigawa State, Itas-Gadau, Katagum and Shira LGAs in Bauchi State.

He however assured that the government through the Agency is doing everything humanly and administratively possible to check the spread of the diseases urging the Media to join in the fight through enlightenment and sustained broadcast.

