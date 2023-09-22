Loyalists of the former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, from the 20 local government areas of the state realigned with the mainstream of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Friday.

Receiving the returnees led by the factional Chairman of the Amosun-led party Executive at the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta, the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, commended them for their loyalty and steadfastness in what they believed in.

The governor said: “I want to congratulate your sense of loyalty to leadership, which I will say is not only commendable but also enviable.

“This is a culture that we must promote and entrench. It is a culture that is fast eroding—a culture that we are losing fast. Loyalty is 100 per cent.

“For some, they move once things are not working well, but for you, you stay put. This sense of loyalty is worthy of emulation.

We must appreciate the fact that there can only be one leader in a party at a time.

“Even when we have ambitions and desires, we must subordinate ourselves 100% to leadership and believe that it is in that subordination that will allow us to flourish and achieve our objectives, our dreams, our desires, and our aspirations, not by forming factions or by breaking away.

“Because by doing so, it only weakens the fabric of that collective union that we call our party. You must appreciate that there can be only one leader of the party at a time in the state, and that leader is the governor.

“As the leader of the party, I appreciate the task bestowed on me, and it is my duty to work towards the individual and collective welfare of our members,” the governor noted.

The governor urged all members to put the past behind them and work towards repositioning the party to achieve its aims and work for the socio-economic development of the state.

“Let us put the past behind us. Let us promote what unites us as a family. I welcome you back. The future of Ogun State is in your hands, and it is ours to take.





The same joy the father of the prodigal son received his lost son back home, the same way I receive you today.

“To those who did not leave, please let us receive our brothers and sisters back. To those who are joining us, please let us display a sense of loyalty. I can assure you, you will be fully integrated.”

The Chairman of the State All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Yemi Sanusi, said in every human relationship, there is bound to be disagreement, adding that even in times of war, there is always a place for peaceful settlement of conflict, calling on the returnees to fully integrate themselves with other members of the party.

The leader of the returnees, Chief Derin Adebiyi, said they have all agreed to return to the mainstream to contribute to the development of the party and the state in general, thanking the governor and the party members for welcoming them back.

