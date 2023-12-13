Alive and Thrive FHI360 has donated equipment worth millions of Naira to the Bauchi State Government to establish a Centre of Excellence to promote Maternal, Infant, and Young Child Feeding Nutrition (MIYCN).

However, it was observed that people are not the problems of development but are the solutions to the problems of development. The assertion was made by the Acting Country Director/Alive and Thrive FHI360 Project Director, Dr. Victor Ogbodo, while speaking at a one-day meeting and donation of materials for the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Strengthening MIYCN in Bauchi State held at the Yimir Hotel, Bauchi, on Wednesday.

He stressed that “our people are our best resource,” adding that teamwork divides effort but multiplies results, thereby emphasizing the importance of teamwork to achieve the set objectives of MIYCN in the state.

Victor Ogbodo explained that the goal of the MIYCN Center of Excellence is that of a facility that can only achieve the status of a centre of excellence when the health system, healthcare providers, and clients collaborate.

He added that by the time the centre takes off fully, the issue of MIYCN in Nigeria will not be complete without referring to the Bauchi Centre, considering that it is well-equipped.

While saying that less is more, he stressed that “one who emphasises everything emphasizes nothing,” which is why the Centre of Excellence in MIYCN is established in Bauchi state.

According to him, the goal of the Center of Excellence is to provide thought leadership, conduct research and development, as well as establish best practices in effective and efficient healthcare service delivery.

Victor Ogbodo emphasised that the world can only change when countless little people are doing little things in little places worldwide. He then called on the State to put the centre to effective use to reduce issues of malnutrition among children and young children in the state.

The Acting Country Director of Alive and Thrive FHI360, Victor Ogbodo, later handed over the MIYCN equipment worth millions of Naira to the State Government through the Ministry of Health.

While receiving the equipment, State Commissioner of Health, Dr Adamu Sambo, commended Alive and Thrive FHI360 for the gesture, saying that it was timely as the state is fighting issues of malnutrition. He then assured that the Centre will be effectively and efficiently utilized for the purpose it was meant for, adding that the government would do everything possible to maintain the standard of the Centre.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ali Babayo, the Commissioner called on the residents of Durum, where the center is located, to let their children access it to ensure that they are nutritionally okay.