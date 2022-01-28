Miracles of Holy Prophet Muhammad (VII)

IN the name of God, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

The Holy Qur’an, Al-Isra 17:1-4 says, “Glory to (God) Who did take His servant for a journey by night from the Sacred Mosque to the farthest Mosque, whose precincts We did bless in order that We might show him some of Our signs for He is the One Who heareth and seeth (all things). We gave Moses the Book and made it a guide to the children of Israel (commanding): ‘Take not other than Me as Disposer of (your) affairs’. O ye that are sprung from those whom We carried (in the Ark) with Noah! Verily he was a devotee most grateful. And We gave (clear) warning to the children of Israel in the Book, that twice would they do mischief on the earth and be elated with mighty arrogance (and twice would they be punished)!”

Also, where it happens for Prophet Isa (AS) to produce bird from the clay, heal the blind and leper; quicken the dead; reveal what people eat and store in their houses; speak from the cradle; know the holy book and leave wisdom by the power of God; and the bringing down of a table set of food from God as requested by Israelites (Qur’an 5:113-118) they are miracles as signs from God for the people to believe. The Holy Qur’an, Ma’idah 5:110-115 attests, “Then will God say: “O Jesus the son of Mary! Recount my favor to thee and to thy mother. Behold! I strengthened thee with the holy spirit so that thou didst speak to the people in childhood and in maturity. Behold! I taught thee the Book and Wisdom, the Law and the Gospel. And behold! Thou makest out of clay as it were the figure of a bird by My leave and thou breathest into it and it becometh a bird by My leave and thou healest those born blind and the lepers by My leave. And behold! Thou bringest forth the dead by My leave. And behold! I did restrain the Children of Israel from (violence to) thee when thou didst show them the Clear Signs and the unbelievers among them said: ‘This is nothing but evident magic’. And behold! I inspired the disciples to have faith in Me and Mine Apostle. They said, ‘We have faith and do thou bear witness that we bow to God as Muslims’. Behold! The disciples said: ‘O Jesus the son of Mary! Can thy Lord send down to us a table set (with viands) from heaven?’ Said Jesus: ‘Fear God if ye have faith’. They said: ‘We only wish to eat thereof and satisfy our hearts and to know that thou hast indeed told us the truth; and that we ourselves may be witnesses to the miracle’. Said Jesus, the son of Mary: ‘O God our Lord! Send us from heaven a table set (with viands) that there may be for us for the first and the last of us a solemn festival and a sign from Thee; and provide for our sustenance for Thou art the best Sustainer (of our needs)’. God said: ‘I will send it down unto you but if any of you after that resisteth faith I will punish him with a penalty such as I have not inflicted on anyone among all the peoples.’”

But the living miracle for all times and ages is the Holy Qur’an bestowed by Allah upon the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW). All the previous Prophets and Messengers left with their miracles (Mu’jiza). The Holy Qur’an was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by Allah through Angel Jubril. And today, about 1,500 years have passed, and nobody has been able to change a single letter or produce the imitation of the 114 chapters, 6,236 verses, 157,935 word and 668,684 letters. While 86 chapters (4,613 verses) were revealed in Makkah, 28 chapters (1,623) were revealed in Madinah Munawwarah. It remains the only uneditioned and uncorrupted Holy Book till eternity.

The Holy Qur’an, Waqi’a 56:75-89 confirms, “Furthermore I call to witness the setting of the stars. And that is indeed a mighty adjuration if ye but knew that this is indeed a Qur’an most honourable in a Book well guarded, which none shall touch but those who are clean, a Revelation from the Lord of the worlds. Is it such a Message that ye would hold in light esteem? And have ye made it your livelihood that ye should declare it false? Then why do ye not (intervene) when (the soul of the dying man) reaches the throat, and ye the while (sit) looking on. But We are nearer to him than ye and yet see not. Then why do you not, if you are exempt from (future) account, call back the soul, if ye are true (in your claim of independence)? Thus, then, if he be of those nearest to God (there is for him) rest and satisfaction, and a Garden of Delights”.

Meanwhile, one thousand (1,000) of the verses of the Glorious Qur’an command what is good for humanity. Another one thousand (1,000) of the verses of The Book (Al-Kitab) forbid man from evil and wrongdoing. The third one thousand (1,000) of the verses of The Criterion (Al-Furqan) give assurances of rewards of Allah to man for obeying His commandments.

The fourth of the one thousand verses of the Revelation (At-Tanzil) reel out the punishments of Allah for disobedience to His dictates and instructions. The fifth of the one thousand verses of the seal of God’s scriptures relate the history of past prophets, nations and communities since the creation of the world. In another one thousand verses, the Holy Qur’an relate the proofs of truth in nature and others in parables, idiomatic expressions and philosophical thoughts.

Also, the Book of Recital lists the rightful (halal) and forbidden (haram) things for human health, good conduct and morality in the society in seventy (70) verses. Good prayers (du’a) and praises of Almighty Allah (zikr) are contained in one hundred (100) verses in the Holy Qur’an. And the Holy Book uses sixty-six (66) verses to cancel some verses through new laws (Sharia) for the betterment of humanity.

Indeed, the Holy Qur’an covers all topics and issues for the redemption of humanity till eternity. Thus, Almighty Allah declares that, “…We have sent down the Book to you making all things clear and as guidance and mercy and good news for the Muslims” (Surat an-Nahl, 16:89).

It is true that the Holy Qur’an has been revealed in Arabic language, so that it may be better understood by mankind, as it is the most beautiful language, apart from being the language of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), language of the grave, language on the Day of Judgment, and language of Paradise. He has sent it down as an Arabic Qur’an so that we may apply reason. The Holy Qur’an, Yusuf 12:2 says, “Thus, We have revealed this [Qur’an] to you in your own tongue so that they may take heed (Qur’an 44:58). And if We had sent this as a Qur’an in a foreign language other than Arabic, they would have said: ‘Why are not its verses explained in detail (in our language)? What! (A book) not in Arabic and (the Messenger) an Arab?’” (Qur’an 41:44).

Meanwhile, beyond the fact that over two billion Muslims in the world must worship five times daily in the classical Arabic of the Holy Qur’an, the translation of the Scripture to different mother tongues out of about 7,000 languages in the world is glorious to make the Message reach everybody for better understanding.

May Almighty Allah reinforce our faith in the ultimate power of Allah in solving all challenges and problems. Ameen.

