Minister’s doubt about Rohr’s competence justified

The Shambolic 4-4 result recorded by the Super Eagles against Sierra Leone in a Nations Cup qualifier at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium has once again brought to the fore the incompetence and technical inefficiency of Coach Gernot Rohr.

What transpired in the game where the Eagles squandered a 4-0 lead to draw 4-4 has given credence to Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare’s position that Rohr lacks the technical competence to manage a big team like the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles had gone four goals up in the first thirty minutes of the game, conceded one before half-time, only to concede another three goals in the second half with a coach who earns huge income from tax payers deductions remaining rudderless on the touchline.

This result has raised fundamental questions on the continued retention of a coach who does not appear to be better than Nigerian indigenous coaches. Is there really a difference between Gernot Rohr and our indigenous coaches who would earn less and in local currency? How can we justify the retention of a coach with strong aversion for local players and our league? How long are we going to waste tax payers money on an incompetent, trial and error journey man?

Following the tension and media frenzy that surrounded Rohr’s contract renewal, it would be recalled that the Minister had insisted that Rohr must up his game if he wanted to retain his job. Sadly, the Minister’s assertion was misconstrued by people without foresight who accused him of planning to hire another coach to replace Rohr.

There was also a media backlash from certain quarters seeking to justify why Rohr’s contract needed to be renewed. According to the Punch edition of May 19th 2020, “But a top football stakeholder, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told our correspondent that even though Rohr was about sealing a new deal with the NFF, the ministry was looking at Redknapp taking over as coach of the Eagles in the coming days.

“He (Rohr) is expected to get another contract offer from the NFF as there are other likely conditions included in the deal to be sent to him today (Monday),” our source said.

“But if he (Rohr) doesn’t accept the new offer, it will pave the way for the ministry’s preferred candidate Redknapp who he is highly rated by the ministry officials, even though some feel he may be too old for the Eagles job and hasn’t had a coaching job for about three years.”

In his response to alleged plan to hire a replacement for Rohr, the Minister was quoted by Goal.com “All I want is a coach that is competent, I don’t care whether it is Rohr or not. The name doesn’t matter, but does he have the credentials?”

“Look at our footballers, they play in some of the best clubs in the world and are coached by some of the best coaches.

“So if you want to coach a Nigerian team, you better be sound because the invited players that are going to represent the country train under the best coaches, therefore, we don’t want a player that is more sound than the coach.”

With what is playing out, the Minister’s position on the German is justified.

Despite all the agitations that trailed his re appointment, Rohr has not changed his attitude to the Nigerian league players, he still picks average foreign – based players who can barely compete against the home-based players.

Although the Nigerian league has not resumed due to the effect of Covid-19, it is doubtful if he would have given opportunity to players from the domestic league at the expense of his lethargic , tentatively average foreigners.

While the match against Sierra Leone in Freetown can still be won to redeem Eagles battered image, the continued retention of Rohr is a keg of gun powder which could explode in our faces with dire consequences for our football.

Further damage to our national pride and football culture can be averted if the NFF commences the process of seeking an alternative to the German.

A stitch in time saves nine.

Oluwagbogo Olorunyomi, Oyo State.

