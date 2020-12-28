Minister condemns attacks on Southern Borno, Adamawa

• Assures on provision of relief materials to victims

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq. (FILE PHOTO)

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has condemned the killings and destruction of properties in Southern Borno and Adamawa States.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Bashir Nura Alkali, the Minister who received with shock the news of the terrorist attacks in Pemi, Chibok Local Government Area, four other communities in Hawul local Government Area in Southern Borno and Garkida in Adamawa State, described the attacks as “tragic and barbaric.”

“It is really unfortunate that these terrorist attacks happened when people are expected to be enjoying the Christmas holiday with their loved ones.

“I commiserate with the Government and people of Borno State especially the families of the victims of the sad incident,” the Minister stated.

While expressing Federal Government’s regrets over the attacks, she commended relevant authorities and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State who immediately visited the communities and directed the strengthening of security measures in the communities.

The Minister said arrangements are being made to send relief materials to the victims to cushion the effect of the attacks.

Comments

