Armed bandits abduct two, injure others in Minna, demand N5m ransom

Armed bandits on Sunday night abducted two persons and injured several others in Maitumbi, a suburb of Minna in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State.

About five hours after the incident which took place around 11 pm on Sunday, the bandits have demanded N5million as ransom from the families of the victims before they would be released.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that one of the abducted persons was believed to be the head of the local vigilante in the embattled Maitumbi community.

Though the identities of the injured persons were not immediately ascertained, it was further learnt that they are presently on admission for urgent medical attention at the state-owned Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Specialist Hospital in Chanchaga area of Minna, the state capital.

It was, however, revealed that some residents in Tsaka area of Maitumbi where the attack occurred have since relocated to a nearby primary school where they are currently taking refuge.

According to insider sources, the armed bandits allegedly came into the community through the Pyata hills in large numbers, using torchlights to find their ways into the community but were spotted by some youths who were returning home.

A reliable source close to the community told our reporter on Monday in Minna that the youth, on sighting the bandits, immediately raised the alarm which led to the mobilisation of local security operatives to the area.

“But the dare devil-bandits, on sighting men of the vigilante group, opened gunfire and shot at them resulting in the two men being injured and two others kidnapped.”

It was further learnt that the cell-phone of one of the men who was kidnapped by the bandits was used to contact their relations.

The police could not be reached for confirmation of the incidents.

However, the Chairman of Bosso local government council, Alhaji Abubakar Sulaiman Gomma confirmed the incident in a brief interview with our reporter on Monday in Minna.

Gomma assured that the situation has been brought under control even though the people in the communities have all relocated from the community for fear of further banditry attack.

This latest incident comes barely 48 hours after gunmen numbering about 50 invaded Kuchi Community in Munya local government area of the state last Saturday and abducted 17 persons.

