Attacks on Kukah: Southern, Middle Belt leaders demand apology

Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt Forum (SMBLF) has demanded an apology from the Federal Government and all those who have attacked Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah over his Christmas Day message which criticised President Muhammadu Buhari.

The SMBLF made the demand in a release, titled “You Cannot Suppress the Voice of Reason.”

It was signed by Yinka Odumakin (South West), Chief Guy Ikoku (South East), Senator Bassey Henshaw (South-South) and Dr Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt).

The SMBLF stated: “The leadership of the Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt Forum, notes with very serious concern and condemnation the outbursts of the Presidency and the Northern Elders Forum over the Christmas Day Message of the revered Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah.

“The outspoken cleric who has been a beacon of truthfulness over the years remains a foremost defender of the aspirations of millions of Nigerians across ethnic and religious lines. On this occasion, his comments have been applauded by majority of Nigerians and we all stand with him.

“We want to remind the Federal Government and its attack dogs that in the past, they had equally welcomed the forthright views of this Man of God even it favoured them. So why attack him now when he cautions them on their divisive policies? Today, the country has become terribly divided along all kinds of lines. It is shameful and indefensible that suddenly, the Federal Government is dominated by one small ethnic group and they expect all to keep quiet like slaves. Also the wind of insecurity is now almost a tsunami and even up to Mr President’s doorstep in Katsina when he was home recently on holiday.

“What we expected was for those concerned to retrace their very unhelpful steps and get back to rekindling oneness in the country. We once more can call on the Federal Government to take urgent steps to restructure the country.

“Finally, we remind those concerned that the voice of truth and reason can never be suppressed successfully. Bishop Kukah remains a national icon, a hero of the masses. We, therefore, demand an immediate apology to him for the baseless attacks.”

