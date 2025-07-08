Milan airport reopens after man died after being sucked into plane engine

Flight operations have resumed at Bergamo Airport near Milan after they were grounded on Tuesday after a man died during takeoff preparation.

Tribune Online gathered that the airport operations were put on hold between 10:20am and midday local time.

According to a statement from the airport, the suspension was due to “a problem that occurred on the taxiway.”

In a post on social media, the airport operator, SACBO, shared: “SACBO (the airport operator) advises that due to an aircraft grounded on the runway due to technical problems, operations are suspended. Departing flights are delayed and arriving flights may be diverted or cancelled until reopened.”

The statement added that investigation has been launched into the incident.

Italian news outlets reported that the man was “sucked into the engine of a plane that was preparing for takeoff.”

According to Corriere della Sera, airport sources said the man, thought to be about 35 years old, “entered the wrong way near the terminal, abandoned his car and started running towards the inside. Once he had entered the arrivals area – which is on the ground floor – he is said to have opened a security door that leads directly to the aircraft parking areas.”

Authorities confirmed the man was not a passenger or airport employee.

Reports say the plane involved was a Volotea Airbus A319 headed for Asturias Airport. The aircraft was moving out of its parking position when the incident happened.

Volotea released a statement, saying, “We’re investigating reports of an incident involving our flight V73511 BGY-OVD, which occurred on the ground after boarding was completed and ready for departure.

“We’re aware that one individual has sustained serious injuries involving the aircraft engine.”

Bergamo Airport, a key hub for low-cost carriers serving Milan, reopened shortly after noon.

The airport is Italy’s third-busiest international airport, serving nearly 17.4 million passengers in 2024. It also ranks among Ryanair’s top three operational bases, along with Dublin and London Stansted.

Last October, the airport also temporarily suspended flights when a Ryanair flight burst four tyres upon landing, damaging a 450-metre section of the runway.

