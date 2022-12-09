Rotary supports pupils with special needs in Ibadan

Pupils of Omoyeni Basic Special School, Orita Aperin, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, recently, received support from Rotary E-Club of One Nigeria District 9125.

Speaking during the presentation of food items and cardigans to the pupils, President, Rotary E-Club of One Nigeria, Rotarian Olaide Adesina, said:”We are here to show love and kindness and to also display Rotary business which is rendering support to humanity.

“This is our literacy project and also our community development project as part of the business of rotary. The basic thing that inspired this is the need to care for the neglected, the less privileged and the need to make life better for them.

“As you can see from the project we unveil today, which is the auditory assessment of the hairing impaired students of this school and also the donation of 100 sweaters to them.

“This was borne out of the fact that when the weather changes, the students will need the sweaters.

Parents who could not afford some basic things for their children, sweater would be one of the least things and if we give it to them, it will keep them warm.”

Speaking on the auditory assessment, Adesina said:”The assessment will help us to determine the level of impairment in those who have the challenge. And it is a good news today that out of the assessed students, we found two who could have been attending the regular school if we can provide for them the hearing aids.”

The Community Director, Rotary E-Club of One Nigeria District 9125, Rotarian Ganiyat Tijani said:”The Rotary International always want us to look into our immediate environment and see what we can do to cushion the effect of the needs in the community.

“Rotary E-Club of One Nigeria is one of the clubs in District 9125, we meet virtually, it is for those group of people who do not really have the luxury of time to attend physical meeting. We have members that cut across Nigeria and outside the country.”

The representative of the school, Mrs Modinat Adetunji, while appreciating Rotary E-Club of One Nigeria, said the gesture by the club is laudable, while praying for members of the club to continue to prosper.

Present during the event, was the representative of the Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Minstry of Education, Mrs Christiana Abosede Abioye, Director, Special Education.