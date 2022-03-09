MHSIOBA to further equip library with support from UK branch

THE president of the Methodist High School Ibadan Old Boys Association (MHSIOBA), Dr Lekan Abioye, has revealed that part of the association’s efforts at repositioning the school is the provision of books for the library, which the executive had embarked upon during its two-year tenure.

Dr Abioye, who was recently reelected for another two-year term during the association’s Annual General Meeting, sponsored by the 1986/92 set, to mark the 30 years since the set graduated from the school, said “a library needs to be constantly equipped.

“We can’t say because we bought some books last year, then that it is, it is not done that way. We will continue to furnish the library with books that will benefit our students.

“In fact, members of the United Kingdom branch of the association have taken it upon themselves to contribute among themselves to further acquire books which will be donated to the library.

“So we are serious about ensuring that our library is well-equipped for the benefit of our students, as this will aid their studies in school through access to different books.”

Dr Abioye, while reacting to the commendations over how well the executive performed in just two years, said, “God is the one behind our success.”

“We can also attribute our success to the approach and the vision members of the board of trustees have for the school.

“I am also a man of integrity and transparency and one of the things working for us is the fact that we make everything open.

“So we will continue to work to make the school one of the best schools in the state and in Nigeria as a whole.”

Among the new executive of the Methodist High School Ibadan Old Boys Association (MHSIOBA) are Dr Abioye (president), Mr Ademola Raji (national secretary), Mr Abayomi Omideyi (assistant national secretary), Mr Ayodeji Solanke (1st national vice chairman).