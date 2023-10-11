Neveah Limited, a leading indigenous export company, is the main sponsor of this year’s London Metal Exchange (LME) Seminar for the LME Week currently ongoing from Monday, 9th to Friday, 13th of October 2023. The event is held on the first day of the LME Week.

The London Metal Exchange is the trading and price formation venue of industrial metals globally, with an annual trade volume of $15.2 trillion. It employs a published set of rules and regulations which forms the basis of sustaining an orderly market.

Neveah Limited has displayed ingenuity and a pioneering culture by being the first and only Nigerian company to take part in this annual conference for 3 years and counting.

The company believes in employing innovative strategies and taking on uncharted territories while carrying out its business activities.

This year, Neveah intends to shed light on the far-reaching strides made by Nigeria in the solid minerals sector, with the objective to promote the country as one of the key destinations. Thereby encouraging global interest and ultimately, attracting foreign direct investment in Nigeria’s Mining Industry.

To achieve this, in its address, Neveah is presenting an overview of Nigerian base metals, describing the current state of the Nigerian solid minerals sector and the steps the government is taking to promote and regulate mining activities in the country.

This address will highlight incentives such as the Pioneer Tax Status, Export Expansion Grant, and the RT 200 Non-Oil Export Proceeds Repatriation Rebate Scheme, while also highlighting the efforts that have been made to formalize and regulate artisanal and small-scale mining to ensure responsible sourcing and revenue generation in the country.

According to Neveah MD/CEO, Mr. Ibidapo Lawal, “it is not always an easy decision investing heavily in such global activities, but when juxtaposed with the value addition to our company, stakeholders, and the country at large, the reward on investment is unquantifiable.

“Neveah is a company with tunnel vision – we always look at the bigger picture in decision making and evaluate how our choices can transform our society and leave a mark on the greater African continent. Neveah understands the importance of playing on a global scale and has been part of the global solid minerals community for many years.

“We would therefore like to use this opportunity to encourage other indigenous businesses to take steps towards promoting their business activities globally as nobody can tell our stories or champion our cause like we can.”

