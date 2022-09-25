Men only interested in my dad’s wealth not love ― Cuppy

Famous Nigerian Dj, Florence Otedola, who is popular as Dj Cuppy, has opened up about why she has remained single, saying that most men who come into her life are not looking for true love but after her father’s wealth.

Cuppy who is the daughter of billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola, has not been lucky in her relationship in the past years but she said she was not worried about it as she has rather focused on her career and educational pursuit in order to become a woman she truly admires.

Cuppy who also hinted about her plan to go back to school to study Agriculture said it was not her fault that men have their eyes fixated on his dad’s influence, adding that anytime he engages a potential lover, the next question he asks is “When am I going to meet your dad?”

“Then I ask them why they are always talking about my dad and not focusing on me and what we are getting into. I wonder why they all focus on meeting my dad when we engage in any conversation. I am just curious as to why my dad’s name always comes into the conversation,” she queried.

