We will determine when to retire from music, Psquare declares

It was a historic moment for Nigeria’s singing duo, Psquare, as they shut down the Royale Albert hall in London in continuation of their 100 cities World tour. If there is one message they want their critics to take away from that show- it is that the Psquare is not quitting the music scene yet.

At the concert, one could tell that their break-up didn’t have much effect on their career as they held it down and proved that music stays with them, no matter how long they may have stayed apart.

With fans singing and chorusing their songs at the concert, Peter Okoye who could not hide his joy declared that those who have written them off could see that they were back together for good.

Since their reunion after their five-year breakup, there had been arguments on social media platforms about their popularity and ability to stage sold-out shows like they did some years back. But after the success recorded at their London show, Peter said it was needless arguing with anybody in the music industry about what they could offer when it comes to music.

According to him, what people saw at the London concert should reinforce the belief that they are not done with music and that they would announce their retirement themselves when the time comes.

Peter insisted that nothing or no one is strong enough to stop them from taking over the music industry like before and conquering Europe with shows and concerts that attract thousands of people.

Speaking further, Peter maintained that they don’t need any album to prove that they remain a force in the music industry as against what is being said by some of their critics who urged them to leave the scene for the younger generation.

I have said it before and I will say it again that Psquare does not need any new album to sell out any concert. We are not competing with anybody! We are just enjoying ourselves and making our fans happy! Irrespective of their numbers! God bless all Psquare fans around the world.”

In another tweet that attracted many comments and reactions, Peter added that “After this our London concert tonight, all I can say is that one with God is a majority. We Psquare Will decide our retirement by ourselves,” he added.

