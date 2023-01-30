Media Consortium goes online

GOFAM Communications, owners of the all-gloss brands, business and marketing publications, Media Consortium, has announced the company’s decision to go online with the publication.

The company, in a statement, made available to Brands & Marketing, explained that the decision was informed by the need to give the magazine an online presence, and enable it service the teeming online audience.

The marketing publication hit the news stand in February, 2022, with the lead story; “Eradicating unhealthy practices will stimulate growth in advertising industry,” an interview with Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, ARCON DG.

“As a platform, it is a dedication to professional management of market and the brand ingredients operative in Brand/Consumer relationship at the market place.

“We also believe that the new website will afford the online community the opportunity to access brands and brand-related news as it is being served on the go rather than wait till when the hard copy is served once in a month,” the statement read.

Gofam Communications is owned by three distinguished media practitioners: Adetunji Faleye of Brand Impact, Godwin Anyebe of Consumers Assembly and Amechi Obiakpu of Espi News.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE