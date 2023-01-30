Rísé.ng, Surulere LGA empower 1,000 artisans, vendors

ONLINE business platform, Rísé.ng, has announced its collaboration with Surulere Local Government, with the aim of empowering over 1,000 artisans and vendors in Lagos, by funding their registration on the platform.

The partnership will provide the opportunity for artisans and vendors across the local government area to enlist their trades and crafts on Rísé.ng, an innovative online marketplace platform that connects artisans and vendors to clients and customers with ease.

Since its launch in 2022, the platform, Rísé, which simply means to “Find Work’, in Yoruba language, has become a toast of many Nigerians, for quality artisans and vendors.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Rísé.ng, Mrs. Olawunmi Akalusi, said the platform was created to bridge the gap between vendors, artisans, service providers and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and their end-users, clients or customers.

“As an entrepreneur, all you need to do is download the app, register your products and services on Rísé.ng, fill in the know-your-customer (KYC) and ensure you are verified.

“The verification ensures security for both parties, (the artisans and customers), while the insurance ensures that if anything happens to them when delivering goods or services, they are covered to an extent,” she added.

Akalusi stated that measures had been put in place on the app to ensure artisans deliver quality goods and services to customers.

“We have a rating system where artisans are rated by their customers based on their service delivery.

“If a vendor or an artisan gets three strikes based on negative ratings, we will automatically remove the person from the system. This is to ensure that customers get quality services and products,” she said.

Akalusi said the initiative would be extended to other local governments in the state; since the plan is to empower at least 36,000 people in the country.





