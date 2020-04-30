May Day: Senate President salutes resilience of Nigerian workers

As workers celebrate the annual May Day, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has promised to collaborate with the organised labour Unions to rid the country statute books of any anti-labour laws.

He made the pledge on Thursday in a May Day message signed by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi.

The president of the Senate congratulated Nigerian workers for sustaining their heroic struggle for the liberation of the country from poverty and underdevelopment even in the face of the daunting challenges at various workplaces.

The Senate president who described Labour as the creator of wealth in the society said workers should be appreciated at all times.

“The best way to appreciate the enormous contributions of the Nigerian workers is to always consider their welfare as of utmost importance.

“As a legislature, we are ever ready to work in collaboration with the organised labour Unions to rid our statute books of any anti-labour laws,” Lawan said.

The Senate president said as part of the effort of the ninth National Assembly to strengthen the economy and improve the standard of living of the people, it was determined to make the country’s financial year predictable through the timely passage of the 2020 budget.

Lawan said the Legislature would continue to move relentlessly in that direction, despite the unforeseen challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate President noted that “this year’s celebration of Workers’ Day comes at a time the entire world is facing the health emergency brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic.”

Lawan said the resilience and never-die spirit of the Nigerian people will boost the efforts of the government to overcome the pandemic.

The Senate President urged the Nigerian workers, as they mark their day, to adhere strictly to all the prescribed public health protocols of social distancing, wearing of face mask, use of hand sanitizer, observance of personal hygiene, and to endeavour to stay at home and stay safe.