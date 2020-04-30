COVID-19: Governors to establish common macroeconomic assumptions for 2020 budget review

In response to the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sub-national governments, the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) Secretariat on Wednesday unveiled plans to provide technical assistance to state governments to establish common macroeconomic assumptions that will help states prepare revised budgets for 2020.

The resolution was reached at the seventh teleconference meeting chaired by Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

At the meeting, the governors interfaced with Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group; Dr Francis Adedayo Faduyile, President of the Nigerian Medical Association; Sam Ohuabunwa, President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and Comrade Abdulrafiu Adeniji, President, National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM).

According to the communiqué signed by Governor Fayemi, the governors who expressed concern over the flagrant disregard for the inter-state lockdowns across states, unveiled plans to synergise with Nigeria Police Force, National Union of Road Transport Workers and local government chairmen with the view to strengthen security surveillance along state borders.

The communiqué read: “The chairman briefed the forum on coordination efforts with the Federal Government, multilateral and bilateral partners, and the private sector through the Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

“The governors expressed strong appreciation to the private sector coalition for the provision of palliatives to households and testing facilities to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“The Forum also received update from the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, who heads the committee that liaises with development partners.

“After an interactive session with Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group who joined in the teleconference, governors commended Dangote for his increasing involvement in the fight against COVID-19 in the country, and pledged to provide logistical support to ensure that palliatives get to the people who need them.

“The Forum also received a presentation from Dr Francis Adedayo Faduyile, President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Sam Ohuabunwa, President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and Comrade Abdulrafiu Adeniji, President, National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM).

“Governors assured the associations of their commitment to ensure that health workers who were in the frontlines of the epidemic are not left behind in the areas of welfare and safety.

“Governors are committed to ensuring that personal protective equipment (PPE) are available in all general hospitals and health facilities.

“Members are collaborating with the NCDC to provide training to health workers (including their capacity to use telemedicine) on infectious disease control and prevention and the use of PPE to stem the spread of the virus to health workers.

“In the light of rising cases of infections among health workers, state governments will engage with their health workers to provide other incentives, including insurance cover or allowances as may be required.

“Governors are concerned with the continued movement of people across States despite the enforcement of inter-state lockdowns across states.

“The Forum will collaborate with the Nigeria Police Force to provide increased security, as well as the National Union of Road Transport Workers and LGA chairmen in the states to strengthen security surveillance along state borders.”

