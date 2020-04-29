Hope rises for Akeugbagold’s twins as abductors communicate with family’s ‘big brother’

There is hope in the horizon for the release of the abducted twin of Ibadan-based Islamic cleric, Taofeek Akeugbagold, as the abductors have established line of communication with the family.

Tribune Online gathered that the abductors are communicating not with the parents of the twins but with someone referred to as ‘big brother’ of the Akeugbagold’s family.

The abductors have also made request for ransom, with the source maintaining that the amount requested is not to be disclosed outside the kidnappers and the Akeugbagold’s family.

The set of twins were abducted from their Ojoo home in Ibadan on Saturday evening when their father was out to record Islamic lecture to be relayed on radio and television.

Giving an update to Tribune Online on police’s efforts thus far, Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi said the police were intensifying efforts to track down the kidnappers and ensure that the twins are released unhurt.

