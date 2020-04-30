Russian Prime Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Russia Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, says he has tested positive for the coronavirus and will go into self-isolation.

Mishustin made the announcement during a televised video briefing with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Mishustin said he intended to remain in contact with colleagues, but asked Putin to appoint Deputy Prime Minister, Andrey Belousov, as acting prime minister.

“The government will continue to work as normal,” Mishustin said. “I plan to be in active contact by telephone and video-conference with my colleagues, and also with you.”

Putin said he hoped Mishustin would continue to be able to work and take part in decisions, adding that getting the coronavirus could “happen to anyone.”

His positive test came on the same day that Russia recorded a record 7,099 cases, taking the total number of infections above 100,000.

Mr Mishustin was given the role of prime minister in January and has been actively involved in Russia’s handling of the epidemic.

Russian TV showed him telling President Vladimir Putin of his diagnosis.

“I have just learned that the test on the coronavirus I took was positive,” the prime minister said during the video call.

Despite the sharp rise in cases, the Moscow-based coronavirus headquarters says 1,073 people in Russia have now died of coronavirus, a relatively low number for Russia’s size.

