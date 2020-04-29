65 fun seekers land in police net for holding birthday party inside hotel in Lagos

Sixty five people who came to have a birthday party at a hotel in Lagos State on Wednesday have been arrested by men of the state police command.

They were arrested while dancing and making merry at Park Hotel, 84, Augusto Close, Oko Oba in Lagos, as some of them, including women, were found with hard drugs and other banned substances.

They were arrested for allegedlly violating the social distancing rule and lockdown order against the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Bala Elkana, confirmed the arrest in a statement signed by him on Wednesday.

Elkana said: “On 29/4/2020 at about 1405 hours, acting on credible intelligence, operatives from Area G Command and Oko Oba Division arrested 65 suspects at Park Hotel, 84, Augusto Close, Oko Oba.

“The suspects were arrested for holding a birthday party and consuming some substances suspected to be hard/illicit drugs. Some of the suspects were found in the swimming pool catching fun in total disobedience to the social distancing regulations and the lockdown order.

“The suspects who are within the age range of 16 to 45 years, confessed to have left their various homes to the hotel in defiance to the sit at home order.

“The manager of the hotel was equally arrested and the hotel sealed off by the relevant agency of the state government.

“Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court.”