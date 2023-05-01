The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has commended the efforts of Kogi workers and workers across Nigeria on the occasion of this year’s International Workers’ Day.

This day provides an opportunity to recognise and appreciate the hard work, dedication, and sacrifices made by workers who form the backbone of our economy.

Bello said is proud of Kogi’s workforce, which he considers second to none, and recognizes their significant contribution to the development of the state and the nation as he acknowledges the critical role of workers in the growth of the country and assures them that their sacrifices will not be in vain.

“The governor’s administration recognizes the substantial contribution of workers in various sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, and manufacturing, and credits their tireless efforts for the success of the state.

He noted that despite the past year’s challenges, workers have remained committed to their work, as pledges his administration’s commitment to continue supporting them, creating an enabling environment for them to thrive, and improving their working conditions and welfare.

On this Workers’ Day celebration, Bello once again expresses his heartfelt appreciation to all workers in Kogi State, acknowledging their hard work, dedication, and sacrifices for the state.

